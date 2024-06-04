Ex-IGP Benazir, ex-army chief Aziz are no one to Awami League: Quader

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed and ex- army chief Aziz Ahmed are no one to the Awami League, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (4 June).

"They both became chiefs of their respective forces with their own capability. If their wrongdoings are found, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring them to book," he said while addressing a representatives' meeting at the party's Dhaka office in the capital's Tejgaon.

Dhaka City North AL arranged the meeting to observe the historic Six-Point Day and AL's founding anniversary.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said his party didn't bring anyone to high positions in the police, army, RAB or administrations by violating rules.

"Begum Khaleda Zia appointed Moyeen Uddin Ahmed, who was in number nine in order, as the army chief by violating the rules."

"Who had created former IGP Shamsul Huda, SP Kohinur? " he questioned, adding BNP leader Mirza Fakhrul might have forgotten the BNP acting chief is a fugitive convict.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is well-known as an honest politician at home and abroad and there is no scope to raise questions about her honesty, he said.

But BNP chief Khaleda Zia has been sentenced on corruption charges, he said, adding that her jail term has been suspended and she can receive treatment staying at home due to the generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"This BNP is now talking about corruption and money laundering," Quader said.

Terming BNP as the father of criminals, he said this party is trying to present their corrupt fugitive convict leader Tarique Rahman as a good person.

Quader said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) make comments on the same tone of BNP.

He questioned whether TIB and SHUJAN are the B-team of BNP?

Highlighting different development works of the government, the minister said Bangladesh has made an unprecedented progress in the last 15 years.

During the tenure of AL government, Padma Bridge, metro-rail, elevated expressway and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath Karnaphuli river in Chattogram have been built.

Dhaka City North AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the meeting which was moderated by its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi.