Ex-IGP Benazir, ex-army chief Aziz are no one to Awami League: Quader

Politics

BSS
04 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:50 pm

Related News

Ex-IGP Benazir, ex-army chief Aziz are no one to Awami League: Quader

“They both became chiefs of their respective forces with their own capability. If their wrongdoings are found, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring them to book,” he says

BSS
04 June, 2024, 06:45 pm
Last modified: 04 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB
File photo of Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader. Photo: UNB

Former IGP Benazir Ahmed and ex- army chief Aziz Ahmed are no one to the Awami League, the ruling party's General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (4 June). 

"They both became chiefs of their respective forces with their own capability. If their wrongdoings are found, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has the courage to bring them to book," he said while addressing a representatives' meeting at the party's Dhaka office in the capital's Tejgaon. 

Dhaka City North AL arranged the meeting to observe the historic Six-Point Day and AL's founding anniversary.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said his party didn't bring anyone to high positions in the police, army, RAB or administrations by violating rules.

"Begum Khaleda Zia appointed Moyeen Uddin Ahmed, who was in number nine in order, as the army chief by violating the rules."

"Who had created former IGP Shamsul Huda, SP Kohinur?  " he questioned, adding BNP leader  Mirza Fakhrul might have forgotten the BNP acting chief is a fugitive convict.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is well-known as an honest politician at home and abroad and there is no scope to raise questions about her honesty, he said.

But BNP chief Khaleda Zia has been sentenced on corruption charges, he said, adding that her jail term has been suspended and she can receive treatment staying at home due to the  generosity of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"This BNP is now talking about corruption and money laundering," Quader  said.

Terming BNP as the father of criminals, he said this party is trying to present their corrupt fugitive convict leader Tarique Rahman as a good person.

Quader said Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) and Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (SHUJAN) make comments on the same tone of BNP.

He questioned whether TIB and SHUJAN are the B-team of BNP?

Highlighting different development works of the government, the minister said Bangladesh has made an unprecedented progress in the last 15 years.

During the tenure of AL government, Padma Bridge, metro-rail, elevated expressway and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Tunnel beneath Karnaphuli river in Chattogram have been built.

Dhaka City North AL president Sheikh Bazlur Rahman chaired the meeting which was moderated by its general secretary SM Mannan Kochi. 

Top News

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader / Benazir Ahmed / Awami League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The tea tasting process involves tasting tea liquors in cups. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Meet Maisha Rahman, Bangladesh's first female tea auctioneer

11h | Panorama
The best business books aren't actually about business

The best business books aren't actually about business

1d | Panorama
Residents across coastal Bangladesh reported a harrowing experience as Cyclone Remal battered the region, unleashing heavy rain and ferocious winds unseen in recent memory. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

How Cyclone Remal and amateur radio brought two 'dead' Bangladeshis in India to life

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Promote your brand with these corporate gift box ideas

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

1kg camera is selling for 20 thousand taka in Rajshahi

52m | Videos
England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

England face Scotland in the mission to retain the T20 World Cup

1h | Videos
Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

Adani overtakes Ambani as the richest man

3h | Videos
The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

The bronze and brass industry of Shariatpur is disappearing

7h | Videos