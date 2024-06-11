AL remains in power by forging alliances with corrupt bureaucrats, officials: Fakhrul

The Awami League has remained in power by forging alliances with corrupt bureaucrats and government officials since the party has become 'extremely' bankrupt, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has alleged.

Speaking at a discussion, he also alleged that the current government is obtaining funds from China in the name of mega projects and embezzling huge money as commissions.

"The Awami League is now the party of Benazir [ex-IGP] and Aziz [ex-army chief]. Awami League is now no longer a political institution as it has become extremely bankrupt. So, they have to stay in power by making an entente with corrupt bureaucrats and government officials," the BNP leader said.

The BNP's Dhaka Division unit arranged the discussion at Monno City, Gilondo here, marking the 43rd death anniversary of the party founder and the country's late president. Ziaur Rahman

Fakhrul said Bangladesh is now under the grip of not only hegemony but also fascism. "Those who now rule the country have no relation with the people."

He said the government has been arranging unilateral elections in its own style, keeping the voters and major political parties out of the race.

The BNP leader said the government has grabbed all state machinery and ruined all the state institutions.

He voiced concern that the country's economy is on the verge of collapse due to widespread corruption and plundering.

The BNP leader said the noted economists of the country at a seminar organised by NOAB (Newspaper Owners' Association of Bangladesh) on Monday warned that the country's economy is on the brink of disaster.

"The government is unwilling to admit this. They always claim that the economy is doing very well. But their corruption continues unabated. They are constantly seeking new ways to engage in further corruption. Through mega projects, they are facilitating mega corruption," Fakhrul observed.

Fakhrul said it is surprising that most of the mega projects are financed by China.

"They [China] give funds to the Bangladesh government which awards tenders to their preferred individuals…one or two government-backed persons get five percent commission for securing the funds and another 5% is given for the distribution of work on the project. Many of us are unaware that the funds brought in from China are subject to commissions," the BNP leader said.

He also alleged that the current regime does not do anything without taking a commission. "Not only that, several new financial institutions have been established here…One such institution is called 'Nagad.'"

Fakhrul said, "A certain percentage of the commission from every transaction of Nagad is sent abroad to a specific individual. I don't want to mention anyone's name, but this money goes to a particular individual abroad. And this is not just a one-off case; there are many more such instances."

The BNP leader called upon the people from all walks of life, especially the young generation, to be vocal to save the country and defeat the current government.