AL won't spare anyone involved in corruption: Quader

Quader at a joint meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan North-South, district Awami League and all allied organisations' leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue on 9 June. Photo: UNB

During the BNP regime, looters were not punished but the Awami League will not spare anyone, regardless of party affiliations, for involvement in corruption, Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader said today (9 June).

"The [national] budget was proposed to stop the looting," he said at a joint meeting with Dhaka Metropolitan North-South, district Awami League and all allied organisations' leaders at Bangabandhu Avenue.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has saved the country from the reign of looting that was created during the BNP regime that led the country towards destruction. No one will get away with looting now. BNP does not have the courage to punish its own people."

"We must hold peace rallies to protect the lives and properties of the people against the culture of arson terrorism introduced by the BNP. You have to resist it. You have to be ready on the streets," he told party leaders.

AL presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak, joint general secretaries Mahbubul Alam Hanif and AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretaries BM Mozammel Haque, SM Kamal Joshi, Mirza Azam and Sujit Roy Nandi were, among others, present at the meeting.