AL to hold programme to protest BNP-Jamaat’s arson attacks

The ruling Awami League (AL) will hold a programme on Sunday, protesting the arson, bomb attacks and anarchies carried out by BNP-Jamaat across the country from 2013 to 2015.

Prime Minister and AL President Sheikh Hasina will address the programme as the chief guest at 10.30am at the National Museum Auditorium in the city's Shahbag area, said an AL press.

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader urged all concerned to remain present at the event on time.

