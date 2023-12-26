AL to hold meeting with EU representatives this afternoon

Awami League (AL) will hold a meeting with the European Union (EU) representatives this afternoon.

The meeting will be held at around 4pm at AL's Dhaka district office on Tuesday (26 December), AL Office Secretary Biplab Barua told the media.

The topic of the meeting was not disclosed.

Earlier in the day, AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridge Minister Obaidul Quader said his party would hold a meeting with the EU representatives later in the day.

"I was supposed to go to Rangpur today. But today there will be a meeting with a representative of the European Union. That is why I did not go to Rangpur," he added.