AL govt was behind BDR mutiny: Rizvi 

The BDR mutiny occurred under the patronage of the Awami League government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (27 February).

The BNP senior joint secretary general made the remarks at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday in response to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud's comment yesterday that the BNP was involved in the BDR mutiny.

"The absence of the army operation in Pilkhana, the hospitality offered to the killers, the announcement of general amnesty, and allowing many to flee abroad raised many questions. Many people lost their jobs for raising those questions.

"Secret information leaked by WikiLeaks published on 30 August 2011, testimonies of those involved in the incident, their trial process, partial report of the investigation committee, investigative reports of local and foreign newspapers and media, Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Mainul Islam's last statement 48 hours after the Pilkhana carnage, clearly proves that 57 smart army officers and many of their family members were brutally killed in the name of BDR mutiny in cold blood under the patronage of the Awami League government. And behind them were this government's foreign lords," he said.

Mentioning former DG of BGB DG Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Mainul Islam's interview regarding the Pilkhana carnage, "Hasan Mahmud may not confess, but what happened in Pilkhana that day, who did it, why it happened, who was behind the incident, who tried to cover it up... these truths were published in the media even yesterday.

"Has the foreign minister lost his mind after seeing the former BGB DG's interview with the media on Monday? The former DG's statement reflected what the people saw and believed that day," Rizvi said.

He further said, "When the former DG's interview was published yesterday, there was an uproar across the country. He clearly said leaders of a political party were involved in the incident and they chanted the Joy Bangla slogan outside during the incident. Besides, what he said about foreign provocation, the people believed it from the day of the incident.

"The former DG said in the interview that the Awami League government did not allow the investigation committee formed over the BDR mutiny to work freely. We want to say that the mystery of the Pilkhana tragedy cannot be hidden, one day its real mystery will be revealed and the real culprits will be brought to justice," he added.