AL govt was behind BDR mutiny: Rizvi 

Politics

UNB
27 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:52 pm

Related News

AL govt was behind BDR mutiny: Rizvi 

UNB
27 February, 2024, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 07:52 pm
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected
File photo of BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi. Photo: Collected

The BDR mutiny occurred under the patronage of the Awami League government, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said today (27 February).

The BNP senior joint secretary general made the remarks at a press conference at the party's Nayapaltan central office on Tuesday in response to Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud's comment yesterday that the BNP was involved in the BDR mutiny.

"The absence of the army operation in Pilkhana, the hospitality offered to the killers, the announcement of general amnesty, and allowing many to flee abroad raised many questions. Many people lost their jobs for raising those questions.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Secret information leaked by WikiLeaks published on 30 August 2011, testimonies of those involved in the incident, their trial process, partial report of the investigation committee, investigative reports of local and foreign newspapers and media, Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Mainul Islam's last statement 48 hours after the Pilkhana carnage, clearly proves that 57 smart army officers and many of their family members were brutally killed in the name of BDR mutiny in cold blood under the patronage of the Awami League government. And behind them were this government's foreign lords," he said.

Mentioning former DG of BGB DG Lieutenant General (retd) Md. Mainul Islam's interview regarding the Pilkhana carnage, "Hasan Mahmud may not confess, but what happened in Pilkhana that day, who did it, why it happened, who was behind the incident, who tried to cover it up... these truths were published in the media even yesterday.

"Has the foreign minister lost his mind after seeing the former BGB DG's interview with the media on Monday? The former DG's statement reflected what the people saw and believed that day," Rizvi said.

He further said, "When the former DG's interview was published yesterday, there was an uproar across the country. He clearly said leaders of a political party were involved in the incident and they chanted the Joy Bangla slogan outside during the incident. Besides, what he said about foreign provocation, the people believed it from the day of the incident.

"The former DG said in the interview that the Awami League government did not allow the investigation committee formed over the BDR mutiny to work freely. We want to say that the mystery of the Pilkhana tragedy cannot be hidden, one day its real mystery will be revealed and the real culprits will be brought to justice," he added.

Top News

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi / Awami League / BDR mutiny

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

8h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

12h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

2h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

1h | Videos
The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

The men's and women's World Cup trophies will be the equivalent in all aspects.

3h | Videos
Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

Electricity prices to jump up to tk0.70 per unit

4h | Videos