AL candidate Shuvo wins Tangail-7 by-polls

TBS Report
16 January, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 16 January, 2022, 09:35 pm

Khan Ahmed Shuvo, an Awami League candidate, has won the Tangail-7 (Mirzapur) constituency by-election securing over 1 lakh votes.

Returning Officer Shahedunnabi Chowdhury made the announcement privately at the end of the vote count on Sunday.

According to the District Election Office, out of 3 lakh 40 thousand 379 voters, one lakh 24 thousand 751 exercised their voting right.

Among them, Awami League nominee Khan Ahmed got 1 lakh 4 thousand 59 votes for the Nauka symbol while his top contestant, Jahirul Haque Zahir of Jatiya Party got 16 thousand 773 votes for the Langal symbol.

Earlier, on 16 November 2021, the Election Commission declared the seat vacant after the death of Ekabbar Hossain, a four-time Member of Parliament.

Khan Ahmed Shuvo is the son of FBBCI director, Tangail district Awami League president and council chairman Fazlur Rahman Khan Farooq.

