NCC elections, Tangail-7 by-polls on 16 January

Politics

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:51 pm

Related News

NCC elections, Tangail-7 by-polls on 16 January

TBS Report
30 November, 2021, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 30 November, 2021, 09:51 pm
File Photo
File Photo

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold elections on 16 January for Narayanganj City Corporation and the Tangail-7 constituency by-polls. 

After a meeting in this regard today, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedules for both the polls at Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon. 

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling stations for both these elections.

The last Narayanganj City Corporation took place on 22 December 2016 and the Tangail-7 constituency became vacant when its MP, Md Akabbar Hossain, passed away on 16 November.

For both the aforementioned elections, the EC has set 15 December as the last date for submitting election nomination papers, 20 December for selection of nominees, and 27 December for withdrawal of nomination.

The EC has also made some changes to election schedules for the fifth phase of Union Parishad (UP) polls.

The EC secretary said the deadline for submitting UP election nomination papers has been extended to 9 December from 7 December, 12 December from 9 December for nomination selection, and 19 December from 15 December for withdrawal of nomination papers. 

However, the fifth phase of the Union Parishad Elections will still be held on 5 January as per previous schedules. 
Some 707 union parishads will hold elections in the fifth phase. 
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Narayanganj City Corporation / Tangail-7 constituency

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Now you can also warm up your scarf

Now you can also warm up your scarf

12h | Brands
Maverick’s products cover almost everything that is part of lifestyle only excluding ethnic collections like punjabi.

Apex’s Maverick emerges as a lifestyle brand

13h | Brands
ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

ZEproject: How members of hijra and transgender community secured RMG jobs

12h | Panorama
Mominul Islam, the Managing Director of IPDC

IPDC Finance: The transformational pioneers of NBFIs in Bangladesh

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

International Investment Summit 2021 to showcase Bangladesh

2d | Videos
Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

Mice breeding at CTG Venom Centre

2d | Videos
Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

Abrar murder verdict deferred till 8 December

2d | Videos
Before I Die

Before I Die

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones
Tech

Nokia launches ‘Made in Bangladesh’ smartphones

2
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Strong quake jolts country

3
Mega Paln For Expressway
Infrastructure

8 expressways by 2041 – to boost regional connectivity

4
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

5
Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December
Transport

Bus route rationalisation: Pilot run to begin 26 December

6
'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says
Sports

'Bamgladesh' vs Pakistan? That's what BCB's team sheet says