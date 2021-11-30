NCC elections, Tangail-7 by-polls on 16 January

The Election Commission (EC) has decided to hold elections on 16 January for Narayanganj City Corporation and the Tangail-7 constituency by-polls.

After a meeting in this regard today, EC Secretary Humayun Kabir Khandaker announced the election schedules for both the polls at Election Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used at all polling stations for both these elections.

The last Narayanganj City Corporation took place on 22 December 2016 and the Tangail-7 constituency became vacant when its MP, Md Akabbar Hossain, passed away on 16 November.

For both the aforementioned elections, the EC has set 15 December as the last date for submitting election nomination papers, 20 December for selection of nominees, and 27 December for withdrawal of nomination.

The EC has also made some changes to election schedules for the fifth phase of Union Parishad (UP) polls.

The EC secretary said the deadline for submitting UP election nomination papers has been extended to 9 December from 7 December, 12 December from 9 December for nomination selection, and 19 December from 15 December for withdrawal of nomination papers.

However, the fifth phase of the Union Parishad Elections will still be held on 5 January as per previous schedules.

Some 707 union parishads will hold elections in the fifth phase.

