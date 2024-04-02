Actions if anyone illegally interferes in UP polls: Quader

02 April, 2024, 06:05 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2024, 06:14 pm

Actions if anyone illegally interferes in UP polls: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at an event held in the capital recently. File Photo
Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader speaking at an event held in the capital recently. File Photo

Awami League (AL) today gave organisational directives to its party leaders, ministers, and lawmakers to refrain from interfering in the upazila parishad election.

In a statement issued today (2 April), AL General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader directed the party members not to be involved in any activity that will destroy the neutrality of the upcoming upazila parishad elections. 

"Actions will be taken if anyone tries to illegally interfere in the election process," the AL general secretary said.

Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has pledged to cooperate with the Election Commission (EC) in holding the elections in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.  

He said the opinions of the countrymen will be reflected in the upcoming upazila elections, as the voters will exercise their franchise freely. 

"Directives have been given to the leaders, ministers and lawmakers belonging to the party (AL) to refrain from any interference and not to be involved in any activity that will destroy the neutrality of the elections," he said.

He said the administration and the law enforcers will perform their duties with neutrality.

The AL leader said the 12th general elections were held peacefully and neutrally on 7 January, and the poll was a milestone in the path of democracy.

