Abdus Sattar quits post of BNP chairperson's adviser

Former state minister Abdus Sattar Bhuiyan has resigned from the post of BNP chairperson's adviser.

Abdus Sattar, a five-time lawmaker, submitted his resignation at the party chief's Gulshan office in the capital Thursday (29 December).

The announcement came weeks after he resigned from the parliament as Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail and Ashuganj) lawmaker as per party decision.

When contacted Abdus Sattar's son Mainul Hasan said his father resigned from the post of adviser to the party chairperson due to personal reasons.

"My father thinks that the party doesn't need him anymore. That's why he resigned," said Mainul Hasan.

Abdus Sattar, a resident of Parmanandpur village of Sarail upazila in Brahmanbaria, was elected as a Member of Parliament on the nomination of BNP in the 11th national elections held in 2018.