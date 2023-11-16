AB Party holds 'red-card' protest denouncing polls schedule

UNB
16 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:18 pm

AB Party holds 'red-card' protest denouncing polls schedule

UNB
16 November, 2023, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 09:18 pm
The protest rally was organised against the Election Commission’s declaration of the election schedule on Wednesday night, which plans to hold one party parliamentary election on 7 January 2024. Photo: AB Party
The protest rally was organised against the Election Commission’s declaration of the election schedule on Wednesday night, which plans to hold one party parliamentary election on 7 January 2024. Photo: AB Party

The AB Party held a 'red-card' demonstration on Thursday afternoon in the Kakrail and Paltan areas of the capital.

The protest rally was organised against the Election Commission's declaration of the election schedule on Wednesday night, which plans to hold one party parliamentary election on 7 January 2024.

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahab Minar, joint convenor of AB Party, Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, and Asaduzzaman Fuaad, a barrister-at-law and joint member secretary of the party attended the rally. 

Prof. Dr. Abdul Wahab Minar said, "The current EC stood against the people and the whole nation by arbitrarily declaring an election schedule without having a political settlement. Like the previous electoral regime, the current EC is planning to hold another farcical election like in 2014 and 2018."

Mojibur Rahman Monju said, "The country is going through a severe crisis. Persistent crackdown on the pro-democracy protesters created a climate of fear and intimidation. The EC failed to realise the national and international mood pertaining to the upcoming election." 

"People would not allow any one party election this time," he said.

 

