Neither govt nor EC show interest in ensuring fair election, AB party tells EU mission

Politics

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Neither govt nor EC show interest in ensuring fair election, AB party tells EU mission

Concerns were raised regarding the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming election, including the issue of fake political parties and dummy candidates fielded by the ruling party

TBS Report
09 December, 2023, 06:15 pm
Last modified: 09 December, 2023, 06:32 pm
Image: UNB
Image: UNB

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB) conveyed to the European Union Election Expert Mission that neither the current government nor the Election Commission has demonstrated interest in ensuring elections that are deemed acceptable.

"The false convictions of close to six hundred top opposition leaders are not conducive to any free, fair, participatory, and credible election," the AB party delegation said at the meeting held on Saturday morning (9 December) in an uptown area of Dhaka.

The mission was represented by David Noel Ward, team leader and eElectoral expert, and Alexander Matus, a political expert.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The AB representatives were, Tajul Islam, an advocate of supreme court of Bangladesh and a joint convenor of the AB Party, as well as Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, both barrister-at-law and joint member secretaries.

Concerns were raised regarding the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming election, including the issue of fake political parties and dummy candidates fielded by the ruling party. 

The EU mission was interested to learn about the objectives, programs and policies of the AB party. 

The party leaders explained their organisational structure, activities across the country, potentials for the new generation in politics and challenges they have faced, especially by law enforcement agencies and ruling party militias.

The Denial of Electoral Registration to AB Party by the Election Commission was also raised, as well as providing updates on the outstanding Judicial Review application at the High Court.

 

Top News

Election Commission (EC) / European Union Election Expert Mission / Amar Bangladesh / AB Party

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Tuhin Bin Salam has been at the helm of the business since his father died in 2017. Photo: Nayem Ali

60-year legacy: A chronicle of Salam Stamp Centre

10h | Panorama
Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

Bangladesh now has 19 GI-certified products. What changed?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

How financial institutions can help transition to net zero

1d | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

The looming populist dystopia

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

20m | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

50m | TBS Round Table
US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

US vetoes UN resolution for immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza

1h | TBS World
McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

McDonald’s unveils CosMc's trial

3h | TBS World