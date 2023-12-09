Neither govt nor EC show interest in ensuring fair election, AB party tells EU mission

The Amar Bangladesh Party (AB) conveyed to the European Union Election Expert Mission that neither the current government nor the Election Commission has demonstrated interest in ensuring elections that are deemed acceptable.

"The false convictions of close to six hundred top opposition leaders are not conducive to any free, fair, participatory, and credible election," the AB party delegation said at the meeting held on Saturday morning (9 December) in an uptown area of Dhaka.

The mission was represented by David Noel Ward, team leader and eElectoral expert, and Alexander Matus, a political expert.

The AB representatives were, Tajul Islam, an advocate of supreme court of Bangladesh and a joint convenor of the AB Party, as well as Mojibur Rahman Monju, member secretary, Asaduzzaman Fuaad and Zubair Ahmed Bhuiyan, both barrister-at-law and joint member secretaries.

Concerns were raised regarding the lack of a level playing field in the upcoming election, including the issue of fake political parties and dummy candidates fielded by the ruling party.

The EU mission was interested to learn about the objectives, programs and policies of the AB party.

The party leaders explained their organisational structure, activities across the country, potentials for the new generation in politics and challenges they have faced, especially by law enforcement agencies and ruling party militias.

The Denial of Electoral Registration to AB Party by the Election Commission was also raised, as well as providing updates on the outstanding Judicial Review application at the High Court.