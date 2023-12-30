Electoral fraud was systematic, widespread in 2018 election: AB Party

The alleged electoral fraud in the 2018 national election was systematic, widespread and highly orchestrated, said speakers at a AB Party discussion meeting.

Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party) organised the discussion on Saturday in the capital's National Press Club, where leaders from opposition parties spoke on the current electoral crisis, reads a press release.

Prof Dr Waresul Karim, a renowned academic and researcher on caretaker government and electoral crisis, presented his keynote findings on 2018 national election.

Prof Karim said, "On one hand, the ruling party Awami League secured over 82% of the casting votes, surpassing the record of the first national election in 1973 when the same party secured over 73% votes. On the other hand, the opposition Oikya Front led by the BNP got no votes in hundreds of constituencies.

"In some centres, the ruling party got over 100% of votes including votes of deceased voters. In summary, the research findings suggest that electoral fraud was systematic, widespread and highly orchestrated."

BNP standing committee member Nazrul Islam Khan and Nagorik Oikya President Mahmudur Rahman Manna, among others, also spoke at the event.

AB Party Convenor AFM Solaiman Chowdhury presided over the discussion while Member Secretary Mojibur Rahman Monju moderated the session.