Non-cooperation movement: Police foil BNP procession in Barishal; 15 injured

At least 15 people were injured after police baton-charged a procession brought out by the BNP in Barishal city for the party's ongoing non-cooperation movement.

Eight people, including Barishal south district BNP convener Abul Hossain Khan, were arrested during the incident.

Abu Naser Mohammad Rahmatullah, a member of the party's national executive committee, said party leaders and activists brought out a protest march in support of the non-cooperation movement from the party office on Sadar Road.

Leaders were distributing leaflets calling on the people to boycott the 7 January election from the procession, said the BNP leader.

"When the protest march reached Ashwin Kumar Hall in the city, police started baton-charging to disperse the procession," he said.

Abul Kalam Shahin, member secretary of Barishal south district BNP, accused police of charging batons and dragging the leaders and activists into police vans.

At that time, 15/20 leaders and activists of the party, including the party's central assistant organising secretary, Akon Kuddusur Rahman, were injured, said Abul Kalam.

ATM Anisul Haque, officer-in-charge of Barisal Kotwali Model police station, however, denied the claims of police action.

"We dispersed the BNP leaders and activists who gathered without any prior permission from the spot as they were blocking the road and disrupting traffic. The police did not act violently," said OC Anisul. "We have arrested several people on the spot. The details will be provided later."