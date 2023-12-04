9th phase of blockade: Rizvi leads march in Dhaka, Jamaat brings out processions across country

BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Ruhul Kabir Rizvi led a procession of Jatiotabadi Mohila Dal in support of the 9th phase of the nationwide 48-hour blockade called by BNP-Jamaat on 4 December. Photo: Collected

BNP and Jamaat today brought out processions in different parts of the capital; Dhaka and across the country in support of the 48-hour blockade called by the BNP-Jamaat and their allies to press home their one-point demand of holding the upcoming national elections under a caretaker government.

The women's wing of the party, Bangladesh Jatiotabadi Mohila Dal brought out a procession in the capital's Uttara area at around 7am on Monday (4 December).

Leading a procession, BNP Senior Joint Secretary General Advocate Ruhul Kabir Rizvi said the government making a joke of the electoral system by holding one-sided elections.

"The biased Election Commission of the illegal government is selecting the candidates according to the prescription of the Awami League. The commission also decides who will be elected in which seat," he added.

"Stop this farce game with the nation. Resign immediately. People will not spare you [government]," the BNP leader further said.

Rizvi also said all the productive sectors of the country are under threat.

Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in parts of Old Dhaka, 4 December. Photo: Collected

"Import-export has almost stopped. Financial institutions have been destroyed by looting. People are now at a loss because of the increase in commodity prices. From vegetables to daily necessities, all the products are now beyond the purchasing power of the people," he said.

"Poor people are not able to eat their fill in one meal. They spend their days starving and half-starved. They [government] will not be able to survive the wrath of these starving people," he further said.

The procession started from the north side of the park in Uttara Sector 4 and ended near Gazipur Road.

At that time, Mohila Dal General Secretary Sultana Ahmed, the Dhaka North convenor of the party, Payari Mostafa and other activists were present.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh Jamaat-E-Islami brought out processions in different spots of the capital Dhaka and across the country in support of the blockade.

Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in Mirpur, Badda areas on 4 December. Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan South Jamaat tried to block the road in the Motijheel area of the capital.

Party activists organised a rally in support of the blockade in the Mirpur and Shwerapara areas.

They also brought out processions in the Badda-Rampura areas.

Also, Jamaat activists held processions in Sirajganj, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Munshiganj, and Bogura districts.

On Thursday (30 November), BNP announced the ninth round of blockade on roads, railways, and waterways which will end at 6:00am on Tuesday (5 December).

Jamaat also expressed its solidarity with the BNP programme in a press release, signed by its acting secretary general ATM Masum, issued right after BNP's announcement.

Jamaat brought out processions and tried to block roads in Bogura. Photo: Collected

In November, 20 days were marked by phases of hartals and blockades.

Political turmoil has engulfed the country since 28 October when opposition demonstrations were marked by clashes, deaths and violence.

The BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami and other parties have been declaring hardline political programmes since then to realise their demands.