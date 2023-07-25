9 BCL men expelled for anti-organisational activities in Rangpur

Nine activists of the Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), Rangpur division, were expelled permanently on Sunday for breaching discipline and clashing during a party programme in Rangpur around one month back.

Moreover, the central BCL committee withdrew the postponement of organisational activities of the Rangpur district unit.

The expelled are Siam Alam of Rangpur Textile College, Jihad Rahman Jisan of Lalmonirhat's Uttar Bangla College, Monazat, Al Amin Hossain, Rajon Hossain of Rangpur Government College, Shahdat Hossain Rimon, Imon Islam, Masud Rana Safin and Amin Hossain of Rangpur's Carmichael College.

SM Sabbir Ahmed, president of Rangpur unit BCL, confirmed the expulsion of nine activists saying that the deferment of their committee was also withdrawn.

He said the central body expelled them after scrutinizing video footage of clashes during the divisional rally.

Later in July, the district unit committee was deferred for an indefinite period, he said, adding the committees of metropolitan and Rangpur Medical College Hospital units were also dissolved due to expiring.