60 of 127 foreign election observers already in Bangladesh: Foreign Secretary

Foreign secretary talking to reporters after the chief election commissioner briefed the foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on 4 January. Photo: Collected
Foreign secretary talking to reporters after the chief election commissioner briefed the foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka on 4 January. Photo: Collected

Out of 127 foreign observers or experts, 60 have already arrived in the country ahead of the national polls, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said today.

"So far, 60 foreign observers or experts have arrived here and all together 127 have scheduled to come. Besides, 73 foreign journalists have received accreditations and among them 17 have already arrived," he said while talking to reporters after the chief election commissioner briefed the foreign diplomats stationed in Dhaka.

Masud said, "Most of the foreign election observers and journalists will arrive here by tonight and tomorrow morning. They will monitor the polls in Dhaka and also outside Dhaka."

"We can't determine where they will go, but we have suggested that they choose the destinations that have air connectivity," he added.

The foreign secretary said the government will provide security to the foreign diplomats and offered local hospitality to officials of the election commissions of other countries.

More than 50 diplomats of different countries stationed in Dhaka attended the briefing where the CEC informed them the latest updates of the preparation of the Sunday's election.

He said the CEC was able to make the diplomats understand that there is no lack of sincerity and dedication from the election commission to hold a free and fair election.

