50 injured as police baton-charge Jamaat procession in Rangpur

At least 50 people have been reportedly injured after police baton-charged a procession of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami in Rangpur.

Jamaat brought out the procession on Saturday (5 August) noon, demanding the release of its leaders and activists from prison and establishment of a caretaker government for the next national election.

Rangpur Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Utpal Kumar Roy said, "Jamaat brought out a procession without permission to disrupt law and order in the metropolitan area.

"We dispersed them peacefully and arrested eight people from the spot. Our arrest operation is going on."

In a statement sent to the media, Jamaat said police baton-charged its peaceful march without any provocation, leaving 50 of the party's leaders and activists injured.

According to the statement, they formally communicated in writing to the metropolitan police commissioner on Thursday about the procession. "However, the police launched the attack to implement the government's agenda."

Demanding the release of the detained leaders and activists, the statement also said permission is not required from the police to carry out a movement in a democratic state.