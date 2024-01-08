41.8% vote cast in national polls, anyone can challenge if they suspect fabrication: CEC

A total of 41.8% vote was cast in the national election, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said today (8 January).

This is what the turnover stood at after all calculation was completed, said the CEC while talking to reporters at the Nirbachon Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon area the day after the election.

The CEC also said, "If anyone has any doubts, they can challenge it and check it themselves."

Earlier yesterday (7 January) at a briefing at 5:30pm after voting was complete, the CEC said that about 40% of the votes had been cast in the 12th national election.

"But the number is not final, the actual calculation cannot be said now. The polling rate may vary slightly, after all the calculations the polling rate may or may not increase," he had said.

Prior to the press meet, Kazi Habibul Awal also meet an election observer team, which also includes the former Japanese ambassador.

Former Japanese ambassador Masato Watanabe, said, "I met with the chief election commissioner and I explained to him our impression after visiting several polling stations in Dhaka yesterday. I gave my impression and this will be incorporated into the report which was supposed to be submitted from the government of Japan. And the government of Japan will duly submit that report to the government of Bangladesh."

"I really appreciated for the warm welcome and hospitality of the election commission and the government of Bangladesh," he added.

The 12th national election, marked by a low turnout and sporadic violence in an otherwise largely peaceful atmosphere, placed the Awami League candidates and independents on the course to sweep the race in the absence of any major opposition.

The ruling Awami League candidates running with the symbol of boat secured at least 223 seats while the independents bagged 61, according to data provided by the Election Commission.