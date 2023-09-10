Parties adamant over electoral govt, narrowing scope of reconciliation: Experts

The two major parties of the country have remained stubborn centring the issue of electoral system for the upcoming national polls, narrowing the scope of reaching a solution through negotiation, leading the country towards instability, experts have said.

"As elections approached again, both major parties remained entrenched in their stances regarding the system of electoral government… The build-up of tension can lead to extreme violence. Now we need to think about the overall solution, to create a win-win situation for all," said Badiul Alam Majumdar, secretary of the Shushashoner Jonno Nagorik (Shujan).

He was addressing a roundtable on "Reconciliation or Violence: Which Path Are We Pursuing?" virtually on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, former election commissioner Sakhawat Hossain said, "The Election Commission has, by amending Section 91 of the RPO, relinquished its authority to the government. It's unclear why this decision was made."

He also suggested addressing the Political Party Act within the National Charter to help regulate what political parties can and cannot do.

Manab Zamin Editor-in-Chief Matiur Rahman Chowdhury also brought up the misplaced focus on political parties.

"All political parties are consumed with the pursuit of power. Their focus rarely extends beyond this goal. Compromise seems out of reach for both sides, as each simply wants to claim victory."

"Without the intervention of a third party, meaningful dialogue appears impossible. Bangladesh now contends with a global superpower, and the consequences of this struggle remain uncertain. In this critical juncture, it falls on politicians to rectify the nation's political landscape."

Local government expert Tofail Ahmed suggested, "Given the current circumstances, the Election Commission could convey directives to political parties through the Supreme Court. Parties should engage in discussions and decide on an election method. Subsequently, the commission can make the necessary arrangements based on their decision."

Chief Coordinator of Ganosamhati Andolon Zonayed Saki observed, "The opposition party's movement has undergone a significant transformation. Its central objective now is to formulate a new political consensus. This endeavour involves proposing specific plans for Bangladesh's future through qualitative reform of the state system."

Dhaka-17 lawmaker Mohammad Ali Arafat said, "Not all problems can be solved in a single day. Attempting to address them all simultaneously would lead to chaos. Moreover, it's unrealistic to expect one team to tackle everything alone. Collaboration is key."

The event was also addressed by others, including Gaibandha-1 lawmaker Shameem Haider Patwary, BNP International Affairs Secretary Rumeen Farhana, Professor Robayet Ferdous, and Central Coordinator of Shujan Dilip Kumar Sarker.