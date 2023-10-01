Policeman dies after running in marathon at police training centre

A sub-inspector of Bangladesh Police named Kamal Hossain has died after running a marathon at the Mohera Police Training Center in Tangail on Sunday (1 October).

According to a police source, Kamal was a departmental cadet of 1st company at the training centre and had a one-kilometre running test at the training centre.

"After the running test, while he along with some others was waiting for the PT test, he suddenly collapsed," added the police source.

After initial treatment from the medical unit, he was rushed to the Upazila Health Complex in Zamurki. From there, he was taken to Tangail General Hospital, where the attending doctor declared him dead.

"The policeman was brought dead to the hospital. Later he was sent to the morgue. The cause of his death will be known after the post-mortem report", said Tangail General Hospital supervisor Khandaker Sadiqur Rahman.

Mohera Police Training Center Commandant DIG Nazrul Islam said "A four-member investigation committee headed by Additional DID Ashraful Alam has been formed."

"After the legal process, the body will be handed over to the family," he further added.

Kamal was the son of the late Moksed Ali Fakir from Pakjal village in Bauphal Upazila, Patuakhali.

Instead of returning to the Police Training Center, the body is expected to be directly transported to his village.

There is widespread anger among policemen following the tragic death of Kamal Hossain.