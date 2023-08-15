Police not to allow Gayebana Janaza for Sayeedi in Dhaka

TBS Report
15 August, 2023, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 15 August, 2023, 03:20 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) will not allow a Gayebana Janaza (funeral in absentia) for Sayeedi in Dhaka on Wednesday (15 August).

"Considering the attack and vandalism that took place in the early hours Tuesday morning, to avoid any further untoward situation we decided not to give permission for the absentee funeral," said DMP Commissioner Khandaker Golam Faruq during a press conference today.

"They took over Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU) hospital after fajr prayers. They went on Facebook Live and asked everyone to go there. Later, the police used limited force to control the law and order situation," he said.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi passed away at 8:40pm on Monday (14 August) at BSMMU.

The Jamaat-e-Islami leader was under treatment at the hospital due to suffering from a cardiac arrest.

Sayeedi, who was jailed unto death at the Kashimpur Central Jail, complained of chest pain at around 2pm on Sunday.

Doctors at the Kashimpur jail took him to the Shahabuddin Medical College in Dhaka.

Later, the hospital authorities referred him to the BSMMU for treatment.

