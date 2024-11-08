Dengue: 5 more die, 466 hospitalised

Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Five more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Friday morning (8 November), raising the number of fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 342 this year.

In the recent fatalities, three were reported in the Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC), and two in the Chattogram division (outside the city corporations).

During the period, 466 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of them, 145 dengue patients were admitted in hospital under Dhaka North City Corporation while 97 were hospitalized in Dhaka South City Corporation.

Some 4,227 patients are receiving treatment in different hospitals across the country.

A total of 69,922 dengue cases have been reported since 1 January.

Last year, 1,705 people lost their lives due to dengue, making it the deadliest year on record.

The DGHS recorded 3,21,179 dengue cases and 3,18,749 recoveries last year.