Delwar Hossain Sayeedi hospitalised with chest pain

Bangladesh

UNB
14 August, 2023, 09:15 am
Last modified: 14 August, 2023, 09:18 am

File Photo/UNB
File Photo/UNB

Convicted war criminal Delwar Hossain Sayeedi has been admitted to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU).

Shahjahan Ahmed, senior jail superintendent of Kashimpur Central Jail-1, confirmed the development.

Around 2 pm on Sunday, Sayeedi complained of chest pain. Soon, the doctor at Kashimpur jail took him to Shahabuddin Medical College in Dhaka.

Later, the hospital authorities referred him to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University for better treatment. Sayeedi is under treatment at the hospital now.

Delwar Hossain Sayeedi

