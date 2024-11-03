Dengue: 4 more die, 1,306 hospitalised in 24hrs

03 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 09:00 pm

Dengue: 4 more die, 1,306 hospitalised in 24hrs

This year, the total number of cases rose to 64,471 while 314 deaths from dengue disease were reported

03 November, 2024, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 03 November, 2024, 09:00 pm
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS
Each year, the death toll keeps rising from dengue fever in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

Four dengue patients died and 1,306 patients were admitted to different hospitals in the country during the last 24 hours till this morning (3 November).

"During the period, 118 dengue patients were hospitalised in Barishal division, 214 in Chattogram, 255 in Dhaka, 277 in Dhaka North city while 144 in Dhaka South, 154 in Khulna, 57 in Rajshahi, 31 in Mymensingh, 47 in Rangpur and nine were admitted to different hospitals in Sylhet division," reads a Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) press release.

This year, the total number of cases rose to 64,471 while 314 deaths from dengue disease were reported during the period, the statement said.

Last year, the country recorded 1,705 dengue-related deaths with a total infection of 3,21,179.

