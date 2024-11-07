India considers Sheikh Hasina former prime minister of Bangladesh: Indian foreign ministry

Bangladesh

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 07:10 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 07:14 pm

Indian MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: Collected
Indian MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal. Photo: Collected

India considers Awami League President Sheikh Hasina a former prime minister of Bangladesh, India's Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said today (7 November).

In response to a question centring Hasina's statement congratulating Donald Trump on his presidential victory where she is referred to as the PM of Bangladesh, Jaiswal said, "We have already said from here that she [Sheikh Hasina] is a former prime minister of Bangladesh. So this is our position on this matter."

Hasina fled Bangladesh on 5 August in the face of a student movement. She travelled to India, where she has been living since. 

The Indian government has not clarified what Hasina's current status in the country is.

