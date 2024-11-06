Throat-slit bodies of 2 youths recovered in Gazipur

Throat-slit bodies of two youths have been recovered from their flat at Kashimpur in Gazipur.

The deceased are- Russell Hossain, 23, son of late Rabiul Islam of Debhata upazila of Satkhira and Sufian, 24, son of Jafar Ali of Bhola's Sadar upazila.

Later, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Kashimpur police station's Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam.

He said they were looking for the matter and a legal process was underway in this connection.

Locals said the two used to work in a factory and had long been living in a flat on the third floor of the building owned by Rezaul Karim in Madhabpur area.

Owner of the factory where the two brothers used to work informed the building's caretaker Bakul that they didn't go to their workplace yesterday (5 November).

At 11pm, the caretaker found the bodies lying inside the residence.