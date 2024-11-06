Throat-slit bodies of 2 youths recovered in Gazipur

Bangladesh

UNB
06 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:10 pm

Related News

Throat-slit bodies of 2 youths recovered in Gazipur

Locals said the two used to work in a factory and had long been living in a flat on the third floor of the building owned by Rezaul Karim in Madhabpur area

UNB
06 November, 2024, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2024, 02:10 pm
Representational image/Collected
Representational image/Collected

Throat-slit bodies of two youths have been recovered from their flat at Kashimpur in Gazipur.

The deceased are- Russell Hossain, 23, son of late Rabiul Islam of Debhata upazila of Satkhira and Sufian, 24, son of Jafar Ali of Bhola's Sadar upazila.

Later, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy, said Kashimpur police station's Officer-in-Charge Saiful Islam.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said they were looking for the matter and a legal process was underway in this connection.

Locals said the two used to work in a factory and had long been living in a flat on the third floor of the building owned by Rezaul Karim in Madhabpur area.

Owner of the factory where the two brothers used to work informed the building's caretaker Bakul that they didn't go to their workplace yesterday (5 November).

At 11pm, the caretaker found the bodies lying inside the residence.

Gazipur / death / mystery

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

2d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

2d | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

2d | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

3d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Donald Trump declares victory

Donald Trump declares victory

26m | Videos
Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

Stocks rise as investors await US presidential result

1h | Videos
US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

US will be more isolationist whoever wins election, India foreign minister says

1h | Videos
US election: Trump is the next president

US election: Trump is the next president

2h | Videos