Bangladesh promises over $173m to Adani for continuous power supply

Electric power transmission pylon miniatures and Adani Green Energy logo are seen in this illustration taken, on 9 December 2022. Photo: reuters

The Bangladesh government has decided to clear dues of Adani power through the issuance of a new LC worth $173 million, reports Economic Times, quoting government sources.

"This is the third LC the Bangladesh Power Development Board [BPDB] has provided Adani Power. Bangladesh's Krishi Bank has given the LC, and ICICI Bank is its counterpart in India. The earlier LCs were not in line with the power purchase agreement," said an official aware of the development.

The move comes after Adani Power threatened to stop the power supply to Bangladesh by cutting its supply to half and asking for unpaid dues worth $843 million.

Bangladesh gets 1,600 MW of power from Adani Power. It has two units of nearly 800 MW each at its coal-fired plant in Godda, Jharkhand.

"Adani Power has additionally demanded a payment of $15-20 million from BPDB, failing which the company will not restart the first unit of 800 MW, which it shut down last week," said an official aware of the development.

Adani Power did not respond to an email query from the Economic Times.

The company meets 10% of Bangladesh's electricity needs. The 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with BPDB was signed in 2015.

"Payment from BPDB is trickling in as Bangladesh has been granted a loan from the International Monetary Fund [IMF]," said an industry official.

Between July and October, payment due to Adani Power was around $400 million, and Bangladesh paid less than half of it, said the official.

Monthly payments for power supply due to Adani Power amount to around $95-97 million.

Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani had written to Muhammad Yunus, the chief adviser to the Bangladesh government, this September seeking his intervention in the early liquidation of nearly $850 million of receivables to the power producer.

The company wrote to the BPDB again last month, requesting payment of the dues by 30 October and warning that failure to clear the bills would result in suspension of the power supply by 31 October under the PPA.

In addition to Adani Power, SEIL, NTPC Ltd, and PTC India Ltd also sell power to Bangladesh.