Transforming plastic waste: How Mumanu Polyester Industries is shaping a sustainable future

Workers at Mumanu Polyester Industries Ltd in Singair, Manikganj, remove labels from waste plastic bottles, which are then recycled into fibres through automated processes. These fibres are essential raw materials for the ready-made garment industry, used in products such as winter jackets, pillows, blankets, and soft dolls. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Rajib Dhar

At a bustling factory in Singair, Manikganj, around 20 workers are actively engaged in separating labels from waste plastic bottles, which are then transformed into fibres through a series of automated processes.

The bottles undergo several steps, including washing and shredding, before being converted into usable fibres. A machine at the facility then rolls these fibres, which are later packaged and stored for distribution.

Mumanu Polyester Industries Limited, established in 2017, has become a significant player in Bangladesh's circular economy by converting plastic waste into Polyester Staple Fiber.

The company operates a state-of-the-art 138,200 sq ft facility, processing 80 to 100 tonnes of fibre daily. This eco-friendly approach not only addresses the growing global concern over plastic waste but also caters to the demands of local and international markets, including the country's robust ready-made garment (RMG) sector.

Ruhul Hossain, Mumanu's deputy general manager (head of Business Development), shared insights into the company's sustainability initiatives. "Our company generates no waste. We produce seventeen types of fibres from plastic waste in our factory. We then use the leftover material to make ropes and belts. Additionally, we produce bricks from the waste we generate," he told The Business Standard.

"Initially, Mumanu focused only on exports. Now 50% of our products are exported while the other 50% are sold in local markets. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, our turnover was about Tk200 crore, and this number is growing each day. We export fibre to several countries, including China, India and Vietnam," he added.

According to a 2021 World Bank study, Dhaka generates 646 tonnes of waste every day, which makes up 10% of the country's total waste. Of this waste, only 37.2% of plastic is recycled.

In 2024, Mumanu set a record by collecting 18,460 tonnes of PET (polyethylene terephthalate) bottles across the country. Dhaka was the top contributor, collecting 9,481 tonnes, followed by Chattogram with 3,772 tonnes and Rangpur with 3,674 tonnes.

The company's partnerships with various organisations have strengthened the supply chain, ensuring a steady flow of recyclable materials and helping beverage companies meet their sustainability goals.

Mumanu's data show that the company supports about 365,000 workers in various roles, including bottle pickers, waste shop employees, collectors and distributors.

Workers earn wages based on their positions, with bottle pickers making around Tk1,000 per day and distributors earning an average of Tk15,000 per month. The company has around 250 permanent staff.

Mumanu also highlights a significant cost advantage in Polyester Staple Fiber production compared to markets like China. In Bangladesh, the production cost is about $1.15 per kg, while in China, it is around $1.45.

This $0.30 difference comes from lower raw material costs, affordable labour, and faster shipping times, making Bangladesh a competitive and cost-effective source of high-quality Polyester Staple Fiber on the global market.

Wadud Mia Raju, owner of Raju Enterprise in Gazipur, regularly purchases fibre from Mumanu for various products, including pillows, sofa cushions and mats.

He told TBS, "I need about 20 tonnes of fabric every month, all from Mumanu. Just three to four years ago, we had to import these materials from other countries, but now we can get them locally at a lower price. Four years ago, imported fibre cost Tk120 per kg, but now I can buy Mumanu's fibre for Tk115 per kg."

Mumanu began operations in September 2017 and is now recognised as on

Mumanu Polyester Industries Limited was founded by Abul Kalam Mohammad Musa, who believed that plastic waste could be turned into a profitable business while also helping the environment.

During a trip to China, he saw how people stored, reused, and recycled plastic bottles. This inspired him to think that Bangladesh could also be a great place to generate money from plastic waste. After this realisation in 2014, he set up the recycling company.

e of the most advanced polyester fibre plants in Bangladesh.

Advanced technology, sustainable practices

Mumanu's recycling process begins with collecting used PET bottles from suppliers all over Bangladesh.

The bottles are carefully cleaned and sorted, which includes removing labels and washing them in both hot and cold water. After cleaning, the plastic is melted, spun into fibres, crimped, cut and compressed into bales for shipment.

By producing Polyester Staple Fiber from plastic waste, Mumanu helps meet global environmental goals, reduces the need for new materials, and creates a sustainable resource for various industries.

As a leader in recycled fibre production, Mumanu is dedicated to sustainability and aims to minimise its environmental impact while supporting Bangladesh's circular economy.

Through innovative recycling technology, job creation and competitive pricing, Mumanu is working to create a greener industrial landscape in Bangladesh and plans to further enhance its contributions to the PET recycling industry in the future.