Maya Begum died of ailment, not in Barishal slum clash

Residents of the slum besieged the office of the Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner after hearing the news of Maya’s death on Sunday, 3 November 2024. Photo: TBS

The woman named Maya Begum died yesterday (3 November) due to ailment, not by succumbing to injuries from a clash in Barishal's Vatarkhal slum.

"We found out after an investigation that Maya was admitted to the Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city for breathing problems. She had many diseases, including tuberculosis for a long time," Kotwali Model Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mizanur Rahman told The Business Standard, correcting his earlier statement.

Earlier on the day, Mizanur told TBS that Maya was reportedly injured during a clash in Barishal's Vatarkhal slum and died yesterday (3 November) while undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital.

She was admitted to the hospital after the clash broke out on 28 October, police said earlier and that her body was sent to the morgue for autopsy, and preparations for filing a case were underway, the OC had also said.

Speaking in the afternoon, Mizanur said, "No one has made any complaints to the police station regarding her death yesterday. In case of assault, the hospital puts a 'police case' seal which wasn't there."

Although it doesn't appear she died due to the clash at first glance, if anyone files a complaint, the police will investigate further, he added.

Abul Kalam, ward master of Sher-e-Bangla hospital, also said Maya was admitted in the hospital due to falling ill and that there was no mention of assault.

Speaking at a press conference today (4 November) at the Barishal Reporters' Unity Auditorium, some residents of the slum claimed that Maya's family tried to take advantage of the clash that took place a few days ago and spread false information about her death to "intimidate the opposing group".

Musa Rashni, Sumi Begum and Nipu Akhtar participated in the conference where a written statement was read out that Maya was admitted to the hospital yesterday at 10:15am and died in that ward at 6:10pm on the same day.

"Maya was already ill, everyone in the colony knows. Actually, she died due to a heart attack but it is being spread around as murder. Which is completely false. Anyone who examines her medical records will find the evidence," their statement said.

"At the same time, they [Maya's family] plan to file a murder case and harass us."

On 28 October, two groups clashed over establishing their dominance in the Vatarkhal slum.

"Several Awami League supporters, including Mobarak Hossain Zidni, Laden, and Hasan, along with a group of goons attacked our home and the home of Tania and Shilpi Begum," said Maya's husband Ruhul Amin.

"My wife was seriously injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital, where she died yesterday," he added.

Demanding justice for his wife's death, Ruhul said the attackers were involved in extortion and drug trafficking during the AL-regime.

"They killed my wife because she resisted them," he added.

Meanwhile, Mobarak claimed, "Ruhul leads one group, and we are in another group. His people attacked us first to drive us away from the slum that day.

"During an attempt to repel them, a clash occurred. Maya Begum died accidentally. No one beat her with the intent of murder."

After hearing the news of Maya's death, residents of the slum besieged the office of the Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner and the temporary office of the army commander yesterday, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

However, they returned to the slum after getting assurances from the law enforcement officials.

"We asked relatives of the deceased Maya Begum to file a case at the police station. Police will conduct a proper investigation and take swift action to arrest the people responsible," said BMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.