Woman injured in Barishal slum clash dies

Residents of the slum besieged the office of the Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner after hearing the news of Maya’s death, demanding the arrest of those responsible, on Sunday, 3 November 2024. Photo: TBS

A woman, severely injured during a clash in Barishal's Vatarkhal slum, died yesterday (3 November) while undergoing treatment at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in the city.

Maya Begum was admitted to the hospital after the clash broke out on 28 October, said Mizanur Rahman, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kotwali Model Police Station.

He said the body had been sent to the morgue for autopsy, and preparations for filing a case were underway.

On the afternoon of 28 October, two groups clashed over establishing their dominance in the Vatarkhal slum.

"Several Awami League supporters, including Mobarak Hossain Zidni, Laden, and Hasan, along with a group of goons attacked our home and the home of Tania and Shilpi Begum," said Maya's husband Ruhul Amin.

"My wife was seriously injured in the attack. She was taken to the hospital, where she died yesterday," he added.

Demanding justice for his wife's death, Ruhul said the attackers were involved in extortion and drug trafficking during the AL-regime.

"They killed my wife because she resisted them," he added.

Meanwhile, Mobarak claimed, "Ruhul leads one group, and we are in another group. His people attacked us first to drive us away from the slum that day.

"During an attempt to repel them, a clash occurred. Maya Begum died accidentally. No one beat her with the intent of murder."

After hearing the news of Maya's death, residents of the slum besieged the office of the Barishal Metropolitan Police (BMP) commissioner and the temporary office of the army commander yesterday, demanding the arrest of those responsible.

However, they returned to the slum after getting assurances from the law enforcement officials.

"We asked relatives of the deceased Maya Begum to file a case at the police station. Police will conduct a proper investigation and take swift action to arrest the people responsible," said BMP Commissioner Mohammad Shafiqul Islam.