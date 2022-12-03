Police following rules while detaining accused people: IGP

Bangladesh

Police following rules while detaining accused people: IGP

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun on Saturday asserted that all the arrests made in recent days were done in accordance with the law.

"Police are doing by the book when conducting detentions," he said in response to the allegation of arresting BNP leaders in the name of special operations.

The police chief talked to reporters after attending a scholarship handover ceremony for meritorious students with police family ties at the Rajarbagh Police Line Auditorium in the capital.

At the time, the IGP hoped that BNP would withdraw plans to hold the 10 December rally in Naya Paltan.

Police have given conditional approval to BNP to hold its 10 December rally at Suhrawardy Udyan, though the party applied for arranging the political programme in front of its office in Dhaka's Naya Paltan.   

The Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) in the Suhrawardy Udyan approval letter issued earlier said a political rally at Naya Paltan may trigger "traffic congestion and public suffering".

The DMP mentioned that police permission, however, does not mean venue-use approval. BNP will have to avail permission separately for the ground from appropriate authorities.

