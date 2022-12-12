Police constable injured in blade attack at Munshiganj court

A police constable named Mohammad Ali was injured after a man attacked him with a blade at Munshiganj Chief Judicial Magistrate court Monday.

Attacker Jalal Hossain was arrested from the spot. However, the reason behind the attack is yet to be known.

Jamal Hossain, in charge of Munshiganj court police, told TBS that Jalal engaged in an altercation with constable Mohammad Ali at the court and then started to lash out at Ali with a blade, leaving him injured.

At that time, other policemen present there took the blade away from Jalal and apprehended him.

The injured cop was taken to Munshiganj General Hospital and given first aid.