57-year-old Bogura constable surprises all by passing SSC exam

Constable Abdus Samad of Bogura Sadar Traffic Police passed the SSC exam at the age of 57.

Abdus Samad achieved a GPA of 4.25 from Mahera Koya Nutanpara Technical Vocational Institute in Natore district.

District Police Superintendent Sudip Kumar Chakraborty and other senior officials expressed their congratulations and presented him with flowers, extending their best wishes for his success.

Born in 1968 in Ashrafpur village of Bagha upazila, Rajshahi district, Abdus Samad joined Bangladesh Police as a constable in Chattogram Metropolitan Police after completing

Throughout his tenure, he has served in various capacities across Sherpur, Sadar, Nandigram DSB, Sadar Court, and currently in Bogura Traffic. He is a dedicated father to two sons and a daughter, ensuring their education and success.

Looking forward to his future, Abdus Samad aspires to pursue homeopathic medicine upon retirement, a lifelong passion. To realise this dream, he needed an SSC certificate, prompting him to undertake the SSC exam. Determined, he enrolled in Mahera Koya Nutanpara Technical Vocational Institute in Natore in 2022 for this purpose and successfully passed the exam this year.

Reflecting on his journey, Constable Abdus Samad said, "I joined the police force after completing class eight due to family circumstances. My childhood fascination with homoeopathic medicine persisted, driving me to study this field alongside my job. To pursue formal studies in homoeopathic medicine after retirement, I required an SSC certificate. Therefore, I made the decision to sit for the SSC exam in 2022 and subsequently enrolled in a technical institute."

He added, "With 2 years and 10 months left in service, I aim to secure admission in a homoeopathic medical college for a DHMS course. My ultimate goal is to serve the community through homoeopathic practice."

Acknowledging the support from his family and the police department, Abdus Samad expressed gratitude, saying, "Despite facing scepticism from some quarters when I resumed studies, I persevered with the encouragement of my loved ones and colleagues. This accomplishment reaffirms that determination leads to success. I am deeply thankful to my family and the police department for their unwavering support and seek everyone's blessings for my future endeavours in medicine."