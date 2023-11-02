PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists

Bangladesh

BSS
02 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:27 pm

Related News

PM urges people to stand in unison against arsonists

She said her party will try their best to work for the people standing beside them

BSS
02 November, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 02 November, 2023, 10:27 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing the 25th and last session of the 11th Parliament on Thursday (2 November). Photo: BSS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is addressing the 25th and last session of the 11th Parliament on Thursday (2 November). Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today urged the people of the country to stand in unison against the arson terrorists and decide whether they want a developed Bangladesh or a destroyed country.  

"I want to know from the countrymen which Bangladesh they want – debris of destruction or a developed Bangladesh," she said while addressing the 25th and last session of the 11th Parliament.

The prime minister asked the countrymen whether they want to continue upgrading their living standard or not.

"If they want so, they have to send the Awami League to power again as it will be possible for the party. You have voted for the 'Boat' and only the symbol 'Boat' can ensure [your] developed life," she said, adding the BNP-Jamaat clique can only give destruction.

"They don't want the [country's] independence and the welfare of the people. This is the reality," she said.

She said her party will try their best to work for the people standing beside them.

The premier said they will build a developed, prosperous and Smart Bangladesh by 2041.

"We want the country's advancement to be continued," she said.

She sought cooperation from the countrymen so that none can play ducks and drakes with their fate, urging the people to stand against the arsonists together.

"I call upon the countrymen to help the law enforcers to capture those who were involved in arson and criminal acts," she said.

She also asked the people to burn the hands which are out to torch vehicles.

"You have to do it collectively. It will be possible to reduce the criminal acts in such ways. There is nothing to fear because their number is very few," she said.

Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury chaired the session.

Top News

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina / Arson attacks / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

According to IUCN surveys, vulture numbers over the last 10 years have remained stable but low. There are only around 250 of these birds in Bangladesh. Photo: Collected

The tale of a bird in the crossfire

12h | Earth
When money mars marriages

When money mars marriages

15h | Panorama
Ismail Mia, a rickshaw-puller in the capital near Moghbazar, struggles to make ends meet amid nationwide blockade. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Political instability snatching what little left for daily wage earners

1d | Features
Photo: Unsplash

Being a carpenter of words...

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

What are the obstacles to Saudi Arabia in organizing the FIFA World Cup!

2h | TBS SPORTS
Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

Is the Opening of the Rafah border route benefiting the Palestinians?

4h | TBS World
A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

A Palestinian student living in Bangladesh looks for news

3h | TBS Stories
Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

Bolivia cuts ties with Israel; other Latin American countries recall envoys

10h | TBS World