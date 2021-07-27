PM unveils book on Joy’s life, work on his birthday 

Marking the birthday of Sajeeb Wazed Joy, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina unveiled a book on Joy's life and work at Gonobhaban on Tuesday.

The 160-page book titled "Sajeeb Wazed Joy: A Spirited Graceful Journey" is bilingual.

The book contains articles, newsletters, and rare photographs celebrating Joy's life and contribution to digital Bangladesh and is dedicated to the young generation of the country.

Joy, grandson of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and eldest son of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, serves as the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) adviser to the Bangladeshi government.

He was also elected as the "Global Leader of the World" at the World Economic Forum in 2007.

State Minister of Information and Communication Technology Junaid Ahmed Palak was the advisory editor in the making of the book.

The book is published by Joyeeta Publishing and is available at Tk3,000. Its ebook version can be accessed at https://gorbitopothchola.net/.

The book was edited by Chowdhury Nafiz Sharafat, chairman of Padma Bank. Shahriar Khan Barna created the cover of the book.