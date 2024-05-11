PM makes people's dreams true: Waseqa

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing the dreams of people with her able and dynamic leadership, State Minister for Finance Waseqa Ayesha Khan said today.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is implementing people's dreams. Bangabandhu Tunnel, Metrorail, Elevated Expressway, Padma Bridge and Bangabandhu Satellite are all the realization of our dreams," she told an award giving ceremony of meritorious students at Anwara, Chattogram.

In her speech, Waseqa said Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman laid the foundation of development and comprehensive planning for reconstruction of the war-ravaged country.

"Sheikh Hasina is working to ensure a beautiful future for the countrymen. She is working for human welfare by giving equal importance to each field of health, education and communication," she added.