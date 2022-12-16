PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day

Bangladesh

BSS
16 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 01:07 pm

Related News

PM releases postage stamp on Victory Day

BSS
16 December, 2022, 11:50 am
Last modified: 16 December, 2022, 01:07 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today released a special commemorative postage stamp, an opening day cover and a data card, on the occasion of the Great Victory Day-2022.

The premier unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Taka 10 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban here this morning.

A special canceller was used on the occasion, Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary MM Emrul Kayas told BSS.

Prime Minister's Principal Secretary Md. Tofazzel Hossain Miah, Prime Minister's Office Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin, Posts and Telecommunications Secretary Md Khalilur Rahman and Director General of Directorate of Posts Md Harunur Rashid were present on the occasion.

The postage stamp, the first-day cover and data card, will be sold from Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO and will also be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

Top News

PM Hasina / postage stamp / Victory Day

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

A tale of two war babies

5h | Panorama
The Health and Family Welfare Ministry has proposed the draft amendment to the Drugs and magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements Act, 1954). Photo : LiveMint

Here are a few tips for taking care of your skin during the winter

1d | Wellbeing
Photo: Collected

Purpose myths in business

1d | Pursuit
TBS Illustration

Here are a few tips for taking care of your lips during the winter

1d | Wellbeing

More Videos from TBS

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

300 years old spice market Moulvibazar

20h | TBS Stories
Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

Apparel hopes to seize summer orders as energy situation eases

21h | TBS Insight
Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

Can Argentina get out of the repetition of 1990 World Cup?

22h | TBS SPORTS
The Game Awards 2022

The Game Awards 2022

23h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

3
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit

4
The global economy has witnessed the lowest global growth in 2019 since the 2009 recession. Photo: Bloomberg
Economy

Moody's places Bangladesh’s Ba3 ratings under review for downgrade

5
Currently, Bangladesh has more than 50% excess electricity generation capacity, resulting in high capacity payments. PHOTO: MUMIT M
Energy

Payra Power Plant's coal import bills, loan payment stuck over dollar crisis

6
Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing
Banking

Islamic banks repay Tk590cr on third day instead of borrowing