PM releases commemorative stamp on Independence Day

Bangladesh

UNB
26 March, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 26 March, 2024, 11:42 am

Photo: PMO
Photo: PMO

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina released a commemorative postage stamp on the occasion of Independence Day.

The PM unveiled the commemorative postage stamp of Tk10, the first-day cover of Tk10 and a data card of Tk5 at a ceremony at her official residence Ganabhaban.

A special chancellor was also used on the occasion.

The sale of stamps, first-day covers, and data cards will start from the Philatelic Bureau of Dhaka GPO tomorrow, and those will be available at other GPOs and head post offices across the country later.

