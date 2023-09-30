PM reaches London from Washington DC

Bangladesh

During her stay in Washington DC, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the USA and visited the Bangladesh embassy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in London, United Kingdom, from Washington DC.

A commercial flight of the British Airways carrying the premier and her entourage landed at the London Heathrow Airport at 11:07am today (London time).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the United Kingdom (UK) Saida Muna Tasneem received the premier at the airport.

The flight departed the Dulles International Airport in Washington DC for London at 11:40pm (Washington time) on 29 September.

Bangladesh Ambassador to the USA Muhammad Imran saw the prime minister off at the airport.

Earlier on 23 September, the premier reached Washington DC after attending the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events in New York from 17-22 September.

During her stay in Washington DC, Sheikh Hasina attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the USA and visited the Bangladesh embassy.

The prime minister will leave London for home by a commercial flight (BG -208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines around 8:35pm (London time) on 3 October and is scheduled to reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 12:30am (Bangladesh time) on 4 October.

 

