PM pays rich tributes to Bangabandhu on historic 7 March

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the historic 7 March.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi at 7am today.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, PM Sheikh Hasina, also the President of AL, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The Prime Minister later released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover, and a data card 7 at her official Ganabhaban residence, marking the historic 7 March.

On 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu, through his fiery and soulful address, made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.

Before a rally of a million freedom-loving people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardhy Udyan) on 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu, in an announcement of the independence, declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence)".

The historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation was included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO on 30 October 2017.