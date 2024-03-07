PM pays rich tributes to Bangabandhu on historic 7 March

Bangladesh

BSS
07 March, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 09:16 am

Related News

PM pays rich tributes to Bangabandhu on historic 7 March

BSS
07 March, 2024, 09:10 am
Last modified: 07 March, 2024, 09:16 am
Photo: PID
Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has paid rich tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, on the occasion of the historic 7 March.

She paid the homage by placing a wreath at the portrait of the Father of the Nation in front of the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital's Dhanmondi at 7am today.

After laying the wreath, she stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independence.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Later, flanked by senior Awami League (AL) leaders, PM Sheikh Hasina, also the President of AL, placed another wreath at the portrait of Bangabandhu on behalf of the party.

The Prime Minister later released a commemorative postage stamp, a first-day cover, and a data card 7 at her official Ganabhaban residence, marking the historic 7 March.

On 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu, through his fiery and soulful address, made a clarion call to the people to fight against the Pakistani occupation forces to achieve the long-cherished independence.

Before a rally of a million freedom-loving people at the then Race Course Maidan (now Suhrawardhy Udyan) on 7 March 1971, Bangabandhu, in an announcement of the independence, declared, "Ebarer sangram amader muktir sangram, ebarer sangram swadhinatar sangram (the struggle this time is for our freedom, the struggle this time is for our independence)".

The historic 7 March speech of the Father of the Nation was included in the Memory of the World International Register, a list of the world's important documentary heritage maintained by UNESCO on 30 October 2017.

Top News

7 March / 7 March Speech / Bangabandhu / Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

A ticking time bomb? Bangladesh's NEET crisis paints a bleak future

1h | Panorama
Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Fire safety in Uttara restaurant hub: A deadly combination of risky structures and apathetic staff

21m | Panorama
Photo: T-Mark Bangladesh

Jute fashion’s unlikely saviour: Gen Z

22h | Mode
With impressive fire safety arrangements, the Sony Square building seems to be safer than other buildings with multiple restaurants in Mirpur, and also than many others in the whole city. PHOTO: MEHEDI HASAN

Fire safety in Mirpur eatery hubs: Better, with room for improvement

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

Central bank to stop daily money supply to banks from July

13h | Videos
Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

Who is Premier League's first British South Asian referee?

12h | Videos
Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

Pakistan: How will Shahbaz handle the United States-China and India?

11h | Videos
China increased defense spending budget

China increased defense spending budget

14h | Videos