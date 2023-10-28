PM mourns death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Bangladesh

BSS
28 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 03:23 pm

Related News

PM mourns death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Sheikh Hasina also fondly recalled her meetings with Li Keqiang in 2014 and 2019 during her visit to China and their in-depth exchange of views during those meetings on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries

BSS
28 October, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2023, 03:23 pm
PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID
PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock at the sudden and untimely demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, calling him a true friend of Bangladesh.

In a letter sent addressing to the Premier of China, Li Qiang, she said, "My heartfelt sympathies and profound condolences to you and the members of the late premier's family. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Sheikh Hasina also fondly recalled her meetings with Li Keqiang in 2014 and 2019 during her visit to China and their in-depth exchange of views during those meetings on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

She continued: "His eagerness and commitment to practical cooperation between our two countries proved him a true friend of Bangladesh."

The Bangladesh premier said she was pleased to witness, along with the late Chinese premier, the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation agreements on a host of subjects.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh will gratefully remember his contributions to further strengthening our bilateral relations," she said.

She noted that the late premier also played a vital role under the visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the prosperity of China and the welfare of the Chinese people.

Sheikh Hasina underscored that Bangladesh and China enjoy excellent bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared aspiration for the prosperity and welfare of our people.

She expressed her deep satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations that have witnessed further strengthening in areas of mutual interests, elevating the relations to the level of 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation' during the past years.

She ended the letter with her commitment to continuing to work with her Chinese counterpart, also remembering the role and contribution of the late premier.

China

PM Sheikh Hasina / China / Li Keqiang

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

Supporting smaller factories during steep decline in apparel export

7h | Panorama
Azharul Islam Khan disseminates knowledge about plants through his videos. Photo: Courtesy.

A life plentiful with love for plants

7h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

Khawaja Tower fire: Revealing the fragility of our Internet infrastructure

7h | Panorama
The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

17h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The common mistakes in stock trading

The common mistakes in stock trading

4h | TBS Markets
Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

18h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World