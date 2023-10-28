PM mourns death of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

PM Hasina during her introductory speech in the Awami League Central Working Committee (ALCWC) meeting at Ganabhaban on 12 August. Photo: PID

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today expressed profound shock at the sudden and untimely demise of former Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, calling him a true friend of Bangladesh.

In a letter sent addressing to the Premier of China, Li Qiang, she said, "My heartfelt sympathies and profound condolences to you and the members of the late premier's family. We pray for the eternal peace of the departed soul."

Sheikh Hasina also fondly recalled her meetings with Li Keqiang in 2014 and 2019 during her visit to China and their in-depth exchange of views during those meetings on the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries.

She continued: "His eagerness and commitment to practical cooperation between our two countries proved him a true friend of Bangladesh."

The Bangladesh premier said she was pleased to witness, along with the late Chinese premier, the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation agreements on a host of subjects.

"The government and the people of Bangladesh will gratefully remember his contributions to further strengthening our bilateral relations," she said.

She noted that the late premier also played a vital role under the visionary leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the prosperity of China and the welfare of the Chinese people.

Sheikh Hasina underscored that Bangladesh and China enjoy excellent bilateral relations based on mutual respect and shared aspiration for the prosperity and welfare of our people.

She expressed her deep satisfaction with the existing bilateral relations that have witnessed further strengthening in areas of mutual interests, elevating the relations to the level of 'Strategic Partnership of Cooperation' during the past years.

She ended the letter with her commitment to continuing to work with her Chinese counterpart, also remembering the role and contribution of the late premier.