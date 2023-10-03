PM leaves London for home today

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave here for home on today after wrapping up her 16-day official visit to the USA and UK.

A commercial flight (BG-208) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart from London Heathrow Airport around 8:35pm (London time) on Tuesday (3 October).

Bangladesh High Commissioner to the UK Saida Muna Tasneem will see the premier off at the airport.

The flight will reach Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka around 12:30am on 4 October (Bangladesh time).

The prime minister arrived in London, the capital city of the United Kingdom, on 30 September by British Airways from Washington DC, the capital city of the USA.

In London, Sheikh Hasina hosted a reception by the Bangladeshi community and held several courtesy calls with some dignitaries including a delegation of the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) led by Rushanara Ali, MP, chair of APPG on Bangladesh and Rohingya and the UK shadow minister for investment and small business on October 2.

During her stay in New York and Washington DC from 17-29 September, the premier attended the 78th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session and other high-level side and bilateral events and attended a reception accorded to her by Bangladeshi expatriates in the US and visited Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC.

