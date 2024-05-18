Mobile phone users call for tax reduction in telecom services

Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) brought out a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Friday (17 May). Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Mobile Phone Consumers Association (BMPCA) has called for a reduction in the taxes levied on telecommunications services.

The consumer association on the occasion of World Telecommunication and Information Society Day 2024, brought out a rally in front of the National Press Club in the capital on Friday (17 May).

At the rally, they urged the government and regulatory bodies to take action to ensure affordable access to quality telecom services, including internet.

Speaking at the event, BMPCA President Mohiuddin Ahmed pointed out that 42% of the population still lacked access to mobile phone services in the country.

He emphasised that if the government aimed to onboard all citizens, taxes on usage should be reduced.

"If the proposal on hiking tax on mobile phone usage gets approved in the upcoming budget, Bangladeshi consumers would end up paying the highest 39% tax on voice calls in the region. This stands in stark contrast to the 18% tax rate in India and the bellow 35% rate in Pakistan," he added.

Speakers at the rally also urged the government not to increase taxes on broadband internet.