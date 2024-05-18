Spoken English Course launched for 25,000 students of 146 schools in Sitakunda

An "Online Based Spoken English Course" has been initiated by the Upazila Administration of Sitakunda to improve the English skills of students from 98 primary and 48 secondary schools in Chattogram's Sitakunda Upazila.

This is the first programme of its kind at the upazila level in Bangladesh. The initiative aims to equip the future leaders of the upazila with proficiency in English, reads a press release.

Approximately 25,000 students from 146 educational institutions in the upazila will receive instruction in English speaking through the course.

The classes will be conducted using projectors of the ICT classroom in each school. This approach ensures that there are no additional costs and promotes the optimal use of ICT equipment in every school.

Photo: Courtesy

In the future, Sitakunda Upazila is expected to become a model upazila in Bangladesh for improving the English skills of all primary and secondary school students through this online-based English speaking programme.

On Saturday (18 May), the Spoken English Course was inaugurated by the Sitakunda Upazila Administration with financial support from the MFJF Foundation and the online course provided by Ten Minute School.

Upazila Nirbahi Officer, Sitakunda, K M Rafiqul Islam, was the chief guest at the event. Ayman Sadiq, principal of Ten Minute School, and Munjarin Shahid, a renowned English Speaking Course teacher, participated online via Google Meet.

The event was chaired by Secondary Education Officer Mustafa Alam Sarkar. Chief Adviser of MFJF Foundation Arman Ahmed Siddiqui, Assistant Commissioner (Land) Alauddin, Upazila Education Officer Mohammad Nurchafa, Upazila ICT Programmer Abdur Rahim, officials from various upazila departments, and head teachers, English teachers, about 500 students, organisation advisors, and members from 40 schools in Sitakunda Upazila were also present.

The importance of learning English as an international language is critical in building a "Smart Bangladesh" by 2041. Initiatives like this will guide the future generation towards leading the country effectively. Locals believe that the visionary thinking of Upazila Executive Officer K. M. Rafiqul Islam will bring radical changes to the English education system in the upazila.