Calls for ration shops to support apparel workers amid inflation

Bangladesh Textile-Garments Workers Federation organised the discussion on budgetary needs for workers at Dhaka Reporters Unity on Saturday (18 May). Photo: TBS

Labour leaders, entrepreneurs, and economists have called for the sale of essential commodities such as rice, lentils, and edible oil through ration shops in industrial zones to help apparel workers cope with inflation.

Additionally, they have advocated for the establishment of hospitals for workers in major industrial areas.

The demands were made during a discussion titled "What the Budget Should Provide for Workers," organised by the Bangladesh Textile-Garments Sramik Federation at Dhaka Reporters Unity today.

At the discussion, Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) Executive President Mohammad Hatem said that due to high inflation, workers are struggling to cope with the high commodity prices despite the implementation of the new wage structure.

Considering the workers' condition, the government should allocate funds to start ration shops in industrial areas, especially in RMG industrial zones.

He also demanded the establishment of at least two hospitals for garment workers in the industrial areas of Panchabati in Narayanganj and Ashulia.

Joly Talukder, general secretary of the Bangladesh Garment Workers Trade Union Centre, said that while RMG workers are driving the economic wheel forward, they are unable to feed their families.

She called for a dearness allowance for garment workers, noting that the new wage structure is insufficient to meet their daily needs.

Sultan Uddin Ahmed, executive director of Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS), said political commitment, rather than a large allocation, is needed to initiate rationing.

"It is very unfortunate that we are demanding rationing at a time when the country is progressing towards becoming a developed nation," he added.

He suggested that the government should allocate a portion of the tax money contributed by factory owners to benefit the workers.

According to a statement by Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President SM Mannan (Kochi), published in the magazine for the discussion, BGMEA and BKMEA contribute around Tk10,000 crore as source tax annually in the government exchequer.

BGMEA Vice President (Finance) Md Nasir Uddin said, "We do not want anyone's sympathy; our demand is to ensure an appropriate allocation for workers from our tax money."

He also called for the provision of essential commodities to workers through ration shops.

He said some factories are providing commodities at 30% lower prices than market rates through their fair price shops, and suggested that the government could utilise these shops.

He added that if the government distributes commodities through ration shops, it would not result in a loss of government funds, as they can procure items at lower prices.

Referring to the ruling Awami League's election manifesto, Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) Research Director Dr Khondaker Golam Moazzem said the current government is committed to ensuring workers' wellbeing and welfare in accordance with ILO regulations.

He also noted that there is scope to allocate specific funds for workers in the budget, as workers' issues are related to various ministries.

He advised labour leaders to make specific demands through the relevant ministries.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, former minister Shahjahan Khan said, "If we want to keep industries alive, we must take initiatives to ensure a livable environment for workers."

He said it is the responsibility of entrepreneurs to take the lead in this initiative.

Additionally, Shahjahan Khan suggested that the government should form an authority dedicated to resolving workers' issues.

Kazi Rahima Shathi, general secretary of the Bangladesh Awami Mohila Sramik League, said workers are facing challenges in adjusting to the high prices of commodities despite the wage hike.

She also noted that the workers are very pleased with the latest wage increase.

Sultana Akhter, president of the Green Bangla Garments Workers Federation, said that the government should allocate funds to start a workers' pension scheme.

Advocate Mahbubur Rahman Ismail, president of the Bangladesh Textile-Garments Sramik Federation, presided over the discussion programme.