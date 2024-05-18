President for all-out resistance against defeated forces of 1971

President Mohammed Shahabuddin inaugurated the 8th National Conference of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium on Saturday (18 May). Photo: BSS

President Mohammed Shahabuddin today (18 May) urged the government as well as the civil society to play an effective role to ensure that none, irrespective of religion and caste, falls prey to any sort of discrimination.

"Any kind of discrimination against citizens is against the rule of law. . . None should fall prey to discrimination in society," he said while inaugurating the 8th National Conference of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee, a pressure group founded to demand the trial of 1971 war criminals, at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium this afternoon.

The head of state called for all-out resistance against the defeated forces of 1971 to continue development and progress while keeping the country's independence and sovereignty intact and spreading the spirit of freedom struggle and Liberation War at all levels.

President Shahabuddin also spoke about building a social movement so that the present and future generations can grow up well being imbued with the spirit of freedom struggle and Liberation War.

Shahabuddin, also a valiant freedom fighter, said, "In this regard, there is no alternative to forging a strong unity of all the pro-Liberation War forces."

Ignoring individual and group interests, everyone should work for the betterment of the country and its people, he added.

The president also suggested everyone to spread the history of the War of Liberation, the philosophy of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and the spirit of secularism and non-communalism through social media.

Shahabuddin, also a former adviser of the Ekattorer Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee founded by late Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam, advised the youth to use the digital medium positively, read the history of the Liberation War and learn about Bangabandhu's biography and ideals.

"Raise the glorious history of Bengalis to the world by cherishing the ideals of the Liberation War in your mind, spirit and lifestyle," he added.

Referring to the contribution of this organization since its inception in 1992, the President said starting under the leadership of Shaheed Janani Jahanara Imam and some other leaders of this movement, this organization has come to the present position after facing various ups and downs and setbacks for about 33 years.

Besides campaigning for the trial of war criminals, the 1971 Khatak Dalal Nirmul Committee is playing an important role in conveying the true history of the country's Great Struggle in 1971 to the new generations and inculcating them in the ideals of the Liberation War, the President pointed out, he said.

The work of the Ghatak Dalal Nirmul Committee would continue in the days to come in the struggle to establish a secular, democratic, tolerant and humane society and state in the spirit of the Liberation War, he hoped.

The President said even after 53 years of independence, the 15th August killers and their collaborators are still active "to tarnish our achievements in many ways."



Noting that even if the trial of War Criminals or crimes against humanity has been completed, the work of this platform will never end, he said, adding that the role of the committee will be brilliantly effective in the future as it was in the past against the anti-state conspiracies.