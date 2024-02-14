PM leaves for Germany tomorrow to attend Munich Security Conference

A flight (BG-207) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka with the Prime Minister and her entourage members at 11am, PMO press wing sources said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will leave for Germany tomorrow (15 February) morning on a three-day official visit to attend Munich Security Conference (MSC) 2024.

A flight (BG-207) of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines will depart Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka with the Prime Minister and her entourage members at 11am, PMO press wing sources said.

The flight will arrive at München Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany at 17:20pm (Munich time).

During her stay in Munich from  16 to 18 February, Sheikh Hasina will also hold meetings with the German chancellor and the prime ministers of Denmark and Netherlands on the sidelines of the security conference.

Indian external affairs minister will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier.

On 16 February morning, Silvana Koch-Mehrin, president of Women Political Leaders (WPL), is likely to pay a courtesy call on the premier at the bilateral meeting room at her place of residence.

Munich Security Conference: Dhaka will call for ending wars

At noon, David Cameron, secretary of state for foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of United Kingdom, is also expected to pay a call on the Bangladesh premier at the bilateral meeting room of her place of residence.

Sheikh Hasina may join the opening of the conference and welcome remarks by the conference chair at Conference Hall, Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

On the same day, Axel Van Trotsenburge, senior managing director, Development Policy and Partnership, World Bank will pay a call on the Sheikh Hasina at the meeting room at the conference venue.

Later, PM Hasina will hold a meeting with Mette Frederiksen, prime minister of the Kingdom of Denmark at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

She will later attend a panel discussion titled "From Pocket to Planet: Scaling up Climate Finance" at Main Hall I, Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

At night, she is likely to join a community reception of the Bangladeshi expatriates in Germany at Burgerhaus Garching.

On 17 February, the premier will hold a meeting with Mark Rutte, prime minister of the Kingdom of the Netherlands at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Afterwards, S Jaishankar, minister of External Affairs of India, will pay a call on the prime minister at Hotel Bayerischer Hof.

Svenja Schulze, federal minister for Economic Cooperation and Development of Germany, will pay a call on the Bangladesh premier at the Conference Venue.

A meeting between Sheikh Hasina and Olaf Scholz, chancellor of Germany, will be held at Garden Salon, Conference Venue.

The premier will later attend Ewald Von Kleist award ceremony and state dinner at Kisersaal Munich Residence.

On 18 February, the PM Hasina will depart München Franz Josef Strauss Airport, Munchen, Germany for Dhaka by a Biman Bangladesh flight BG-208 at 21:10 (Munich time).

She is scheduled to reach the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport, Dhaka at 11 am (BD time) on February 19.

