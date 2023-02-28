PM inaugurates Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid cantonment in Kishoreganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the newly constructed Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj.

On Tuesday (28 February) at 11:20am, she inaugurated the cantonment and participated in a prayer there.

Later she planted a tree sapling in the cantonment area. The Abdul Hamid Cantonment is built on 275 acres of land.

Earlier at 11am today, the prime minister reached Mithamoin upazila in Kishoreganj.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Mithamoin after two long years. There is a lively atmosphere in the haor upazila due to the prime minister's visit.

The premier will address a public rally of Mithamoin Upazila Awami League in the afternoon. Prior to joining the rally, she will visit the native home of President Md Abdul Hamid in Kamalpur village of the upazila.