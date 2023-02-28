PM inaugurates Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid cantonment in Kishoreganj

Bangladesh

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 01:50 pm

Related News

PM inaugurates Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid cantonment in Kishoreganj

TBS Report
28 February, 2023, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 28 February, 2023, 01:50 pm
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Sketch: TBS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the newly constructed Freedom Fighter Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj.

On Tuesday (28 February) at 11:20am, she inaugurated the cantonment and participated in a prayer there.

Later she planted a tree sapling in the cantonment area. The Abdul Hamid Cantonment is built on 275 acres of land.

Earlier at 11am today, the prime minister reached Mithamoin upazila in Kishoreganj.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina went to Mithamoin after two long years. There is a lively atmosphere in the haor upazila due to the prime minister's visit.

The premier will address a public rally of Mithamoin Upazila Awami League in the afternoon. Prior to joining the rally, she will visit the native home of President Md Abdul Hamid in Kamalpur village of the upazila.

Top News

Prime Minister / Sheikh Hasina / Cantonment

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The living room has a deep green wall which doesn’t clash with the rest of the design ethos. Rather, it complements nature and holds the entire space together. Photo: Courtesy

Home decor tips: Interior design ideas to reduce stress and anxiety

6h | Habitat
Sketch: TBS

Using 'বাংলাদেশে তৈরি' in apparel tags

4h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Adani isn't the only Indian tycoon in trouble

3h | Panorama
Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

Taming the flames: How to ensure fire safety at home, workplaces

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

Earthquake will put Dhaka under 7 million tons of piles

1h | TBS Stories
How might the Ukraine war end?

How might the Ukraine war end?

19h | TBS World
Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

Prepare yourself for workplaces before graduation

1d | TBS Career
Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

Sonia hints retirement with Bharat Jodo Yatra

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Bangladesh

Mohammadpur regional passport office to become operational from 1 March

2
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'
Telecom

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to 'fibre cable cut'

3
Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries
Bangladesh

Dual citizenship: Bangladeshis can become citizens of 44 more countries

4
Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June
Economy

Cenbank races for IMF's $3b reserve goal by June

5
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

6
BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion
Banking

BB upholds decision to make diploma mandatory for bankers' promotion