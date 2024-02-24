PM inaugurates 'Bangabandhu app'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurating "Bangabandhu app" at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka on 24 February 2024. Photo: BSS

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the "Bangabandhu app", which features a life sketch of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and Bangladesh's history.

Sheikh Hasina opened the app, prepared by Durbar Technologies Limited, at her official Ganabhaban residence in Dhaka this afternoon (24 February), according to an official release of the PM's press wing.

After opening the app, the premier said, "A scope has been created for the commoners to know the resourceful life of the Father of the Nation.

"At the same time, a digital platform has been created to let people know the real history of the Liberation War," she continued.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina thanked the people involved in preparing the app.